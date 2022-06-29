The club will take on Gateshead in a behind-closed-doors fixture on July 9 before embarking on a week-long trip to Austria.

Eddie Howe’s side will play 1860 Munich on Friday, July 15 (kick-off 6pm local time) at SaalfeldenArena Burgerau. Newcastle will play Mainz 05 on Monday, July 18 (kick-off 5pm local time) at the Kufstein Arena before returning to England.

The club had already confirmed three warm-up fixtures. United will take on Benfica in Lisbon on July 26, and that fixture at the Estadio da Luz is followed by home games against Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao on July 29 and 30.

Newcastle club had been due to take part in the Ohio Cup tournament in the USA, but the tournament was cancelled.

Howe spoke about the cancellation of the high-profile Ohio Cup last month. United’s head coach said: “Our pre-season plans are without a tour at the moment.

“We plan on adding one to the schedule. We’re going through various options at the moment to try and find the right place to go with everything that we want in that seven to 10 days, so we’re trying to figure out what we do next.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is taking his team to Austria.

"It’s a shame, very disappointed the tour was cancelled, as that had been in the pipeline for a long, long time. So it’s a huge disappointment to see it cancelled at the last minute.”