The club have today signed 21-year-old right-back Harrison Ashby from West Ham United for a £3million fee. Ashby will attend tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton at St James’s Park.

Ashby could be involved on Saturday when relegation-threatened West Ham visit third-placed Newcastle for a Premier League game.

"I couldn’t be happier,” said Ashby. “I can't get the smile off my face and it's a proud day for me and my family. I'm buzzing to come to the game tonight, to meet the fans and to get a taste of the atmosphere.

"I wouldn't be here today without West Ham, so I thank all the coaches that I had from growing up to now, but I'm delighted to be here."

Howe had attempted to sign Ashby – who has signed what Newcastle describe as a “long-term” contract – last summer, but the club’s offer was rejected.

United head coach’s said: "Harrison’s a very talented young player with a lot of potential, so we’re delighted to sign him. He has very good attributes, so we’re looking forward to working with him in this exciting new chapter of his career."

Milton Keynes-born Ashby – who made seven senior appearances for West Ham, and has played for Scotland’s Under-21 side – will be cover for Kieran Trippier along with Javier Manquillo.

Emil Krafth, Howe’s other senior right-back, may not play again this season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in a Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers in July.

West Ham manager Moyes yesterday spoke about Ashby’s proposed move to Tyneside.

Moyes said: "It was the boy’s decision. The boy didn’t want to stay, and he only had six months left on his contract.

"We had an offer from Newcastle in the summer, and he wanted to go then, but we chose not to in the hope that we could get him to stay, but he’d made his mind up, so that was the reason why.”

