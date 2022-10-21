Shwan Jalal, as revealed in the Gazette yesterday, is joining the club after leaving Stockport County, where he had been head of goalkeeping. The 39-year-old – who played under Eddie Howe at Bournemouth – has been appointed as a first-team goalkeeper coach.

Adam Bartlett has been given the title of head of goalkeeping, and he will “implement the club’s goalkeeping philosophy across the men’s, women’s and Academy teams”, according to a club statement.

“I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to head the goalkeeping department at Newcastle United – and to welcome Shwan as our new first team goalkeeping coach,” said Bartlett, who started his own playing career at United.

“I’m very excited about what we can achieve collectively. Together with the excellent coaches we have across the men’s first team, Newcastle United Women and the Academy, we’ll be striving to make the department as strong as possible and assist in developing all our goalkeepers.”

Jalal, 39, was also a team-mate of Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall and first-team coach Stephen Purches at Bournemouth.

“I’m delighted to be joining Newcastle United," said Jalal. “I’m excited to work with Adam, and to be reunited with Eddie Howe and the coaching team, who I have so much respect for.

Newcastle United have appointed Shwan Jalal as first-team goalkeeper coach.

"This is something I’ve worked hard for. I’m aware of the size of the club and the project ahead, and I can’t wait to get going.”