Newcastle United set to appoint new coach as Eddie Howe plans Bournemouth reunion

Stockport County head of goalkeeping Shwan Jalal is set to bolster Newcastle’s goalkeeping department alongside the club’s recently appointed head of goalkeeping, Adam Bartlett.

Jalal, 39, played under Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe during AFC Bournemouth’s meteoric rise through the Football League. After retiring from playing in 2020, the Iraqi-born goalkeeper turned to coaching.

He joined Stockport in March 2021 and helped the club secure promotion back to the Football League in his first full season as head of goalkeeping.

Shwan Jalal of AFC Bournemouth instructs his team during the npower League One Playoff semi final 1st leg between Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town at Dean Court on May 14, 2011 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

On Thursday evening, Stockport County released a statement confirming it had accepted an approach for Jalal from an unnamed Premier League club.

Jalal – who described the opportunity to work in the Premier League as one he could not turn down – will remain at Stockport for this weekend’s match against Salford City before taking up his new role at Newcastle on Monday.

In the club statement, Jalal said: “It has been a privilege to work at Stockport County. The chance to move to a Premier League club is one that I could not turn down.

“I want to say a big thank you to people I work with at Carrington and Edgeley Park on a daily basis. They create a fantastic environment that will only see the Club go from strength to strength on and off the pitch.