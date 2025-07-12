Conor Gallagher joined Atletico Madrid from Chelsea last summer. | Getty Images

Newcastle United could reportedly reignite their interest in an England international midfielder this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports in Spain, Newcastle are interested in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The 25-year-old joined Atletico from Chelsea last summer for £36million. He made 50 appearances in his debut season in Spain, scoring four goals, including one in the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gallagher has also been capped 21 times by England and has plenty of admirers in the Premier League.

Newcastle United in the market for a midfielder?

Uncertainty over Sean Longstaff’s future at Newcastle brings potential midfield additions this summer into sharper focus.

The Magpies rejected a £12million bid for Longstaff from Leeds United this week but remain open to selling the 27-year-old at a higher price.

Longstaff is into the final year of his contract at Newcastle and is looking to secure a move that would get him regular first team football while also make the club some money rather than leaving for nothing next summer. The midfielder reportedly agreed personal terms with Leeds but a deal has not progressed due to the newly-promoted side not meeting Newcastle’s valuation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle already have a very strong midfield three that Longstaff found difficult to break into last season. His last Premier League start came in December 2024.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

But with Champions League football on the horizon and Eddie Howe looking to bolster the quality of his squad, Gallagher would be seen as a big upgrade as a squad player but would not be a guaranteed starter ahead of the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Atletico Madrid are open to offers for Gallagher this summer with the report claiming Newcastle are ‘seriously considering a move’ for the midfielder described as a player who ‘fits perfectly’ into Howe’s team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atletico Madrid are the very first club Newcastle did transfer business with following the PIF-takeover in 2021 with Kieran Trippier becoming the first signing of the new era.

It’s also worth noting that Atletico have a lucrative sponsorship deal with PIF-owned company Riyadh Air, who have sponsored the club since 2023 and purchased nine-year stadium naming rights to the Estadio Metropolitano last year.

And Diego Simeone’s side are set to visit St James’ Park next month.

Newcastle United face Atletico Madrid in pre-season

Gallagher is currently set to visit St James’ Park as an Atletico Madrid player on August 9 (4pm kick-off) as part of the third annual Sela Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the reports from Spain are to be believed, the match could prove to be an audition for Gallagher, or he could even be a Newcastle player by then.

While Newcastle hold a long-standing interest in Gallagher, no official approach has been made for the player. And the claim that The Magpies are ‘seriously considering a move’ has been played down.

First Newcastle will look at other areas as a priority with a striker to replace Callum Wilson and a centre-back targeted. The Magpies are also pushing to sign James Trafford from Burnley this summer after talks stalled last month.