There is now just one month remaining until the January transfer window opens and clubs can once again start buying and selling players as they look to improve their squads mid-season.

The FIFA World Cup finals continue to hold centre stage but the Premier League will return later this month and Newcastle United will first be back in competitive action when Bournemouth visit St James’ Park on December 21 in the EFL Cup. That will be the first of three fixtures before the new year and the window opening. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

The overwhelming majority of Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters believe Julen Lopetegui must prioritise attacking signings in the January transfer window (Birmingham Mail)

Liverpool could bring in former Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, who worked with Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, to replace Julian Ward as sporting director (Florian Plettenberg - Sky Sports Germany)

Inter Milan are prepared to sell Netherlands international Denzel Dumfries and expect at least €30 million from Tottenham Hotspur to release him (Football Italia)

Billy Gilmour could be heading out on loan to La Liga with Villarreal leading the race for the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder, who was signed in the summer from Chelsea for £9 million (The Times)

Juventus are now interested in signing RB Leipzig defenderJosko Gvardiol but Chelsea remain favourites to land the 20-year old Croatian (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United remain in contact with the agents of PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo and there is now a chance the Eredivisie club could sell the Dutch star in January despite their original plan being to hold off until the summer (Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal will face competition from old foes Manchester United in the race to sign sign Rangers’ 16-year-old Scottish wonderkid Jack Wylie (Mirror)

Harrison Ashby is frustrated with his role at West Ham United as Newcastle United consider moving to sign him in the January window (HITC)