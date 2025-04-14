Getty Images

The FA have released figures on how much Newcastle United spent on agents fees over the last year - and how they compare to their Premier League rivals.

Newcastle United spent £24,366,737 on agents fees between February 2 2024 and February 3 2025, a rise of over £5m more than in the same period between 2023 and 2024. The current period covers the last two transfer windows, where Newcastle United were one of the country’s quietest clubs, signing no one in January and adding just John Ruddy, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Will Osula and Lloyd Kelly to their ranks in summer - the latter of whom has already left the club to join Juventus.

Newcastle United are one of seven Premier League clubs to spend more than £20m on agents fees in the latest set of figures alongside Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. Chelsea and Manchester City spent the most on agents fees in that period, with spends of £60,384,449 and £52,126,339 respectively.

The Blues were also the highest spenders on agents fees last season, spending over £75m. The Citizens were also the second-highest spenders last season, paying over £60m in agents fees.

Whilst these figures are astronomical in size, Premier League clubs have actually spent less on agents fees this year than they did last year. A total of £409,137,387 was spent on agents fees this year, £455,542 less than they did 12 months ago.

Championship clubs, however, have spent more on agents fees over the period. Spending in 2023/24 came in at £61,340,767 and has increased by almost £2m to £63,201,447.

Newcastle United contract extension confirmed

In amongst all of the data released by the FA , a breakdown of each fee that has been paid has also been released. In that, it is confirmed that Jamaal Lascelles has had his contract updated by the club.

Lascelles, who hasn’t featured in a match for the Magpies since March 2024 after sustaining an ACL injury, was thought to have just a few months left on his current contract on Tyneside before news earlier this month emerged that he had quietly signed an extension to his current deal. Whilst the club are yet to confirm that move publicly, the data released by the FA shows that fresh movement on Lascelles’ deal has taken place.

The defender, who has remained club captain despite his injury, is understood to have signed a one-year extension with the club. Lascelles’ extension means that Mark Gillespie, John Ruddy, Jamal Lewis and Callum Wilson are the four remaining senior players at risk of leaving the club as free agents when the summer transfer window opens.

Lewis is expected to depart the club this summer, whilst Gillespie and Ruddy remain on short-term deals and will have their futures assessed. Wilson, meanwhile, remains a key figure at the club and part of the leadership group but has had first-team opportunities severely limited by injury issues this season and is yet to score a Premier League goal this campaign.