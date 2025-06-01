Callum Wilson and John Ruddy are among the players set to leave Newcastle United at the end of the month. | Getty Images

Newcastle United face some big decisions to make this month with four players currently set to leave the club.

Whilst all attention will be paid to who the club are able to sign this summer, the Magpies know they have some major contract decisions to make involving some of their current squad. Plans to reshape Eddie Howe’s squad will be underway - and that includes who they want to keep at the club and who may leave St James’ Park before the transfer window closes in September.

Newcastle United also face a stricter deadline on who they want to hand new contracts to, else they risk losing them on a free transfer. As it stands, four players have less than a month remaining on their current deals on Tyneside.

Callum Wilson

After an injury-hit beginning to the campaign, Wilson ended the season fit and was used regularly by Howe, albeit often from the bench late on in games. The former Bournemouth man failed to score a Premier League goal last season, with his only strike coming against Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

After appearing to bid an emotional farewell to the St James’ Park crowd on Sunday, it appears that Wilson has played his last game for the club. His contract expires at the end of the month and, speaking on the High Performance Podcast recently, he said: “I’d love to leave football before football leaves me.

“I’d never let an injury stop me from playing - I think I’ve been fit now four-and-a-half months but I’ve probably only played 250 or 300 minutes and that side of things are frustrating because you don’t want to last few years on your career to fizzle away from you, especially when you’re worked so hard to get to that point.

“It’s all new for me at the moment but I’m just enjoying life, enjoying football and playing with a smile on my face. What’s meant to be will be.”

Jamal Lewis

Lewis has returned to the north east after injury prematurely curtailed his loan spell in Brazil. The Northern Ireland international was a regular during pre-season but is not in the club’s current first-team plans.

The former Norwich City man has endured a tough time on Tyneside throughout his five years at the club and will likely be allowed to leave as a free agent when his contract expires this summer.

John Ruddy

Ruddy was signed by the club last summer to bolster their goalkeeping department, one that now stands at five-strong. He hasn’t played a single minute since joining the club and is regarded as their fourth-choice goalkeeper.

Mark Gillespie

Gillespie is also part of that goalkeeping unit with the boyhood Newcastle United fan having spent five years at the club. His last senior appearance for the club came during their League Cup win over Newport County back in September 2020.