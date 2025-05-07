Five Newcastle United players set to leave next month as £20m transfer already agreed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Several Newcastle United players are heading into the final three games of their contracts at the club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are set to lose some players as things stand next month with deals set to expire and one major transfer exit already lined up.

Newcastle have handed out new one-year deals to Fabian Schar, Martin Dubravka and Emil Krafth while Eddie Howe confirmed last week that Sean Longstaff is under contract until June 2026, with the club triggering an extension clause at the start of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While more new deals could still be agreed, as things stand, there are players set to leave the club when their contracts expire on June 30.

Newcastle have been relatively secretive regarding certain new contracts in recent seasons. Kieran Trippier, Eddie Howe and Jamaal Lascelles have all had extensions in recent seasons without any formal announcement from the club.

Callum Wilson is also understood to have an extension option in his current deal but his future remains uncertain.

Callum Wilson

Wilson is facing an uncertain future at Newcastle having started just one Premier League match for Newcastle during the 2024-25 campaign. The 33-year-old has had a tough time with injuries, and it has been over a year since he last scored a league goal for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have an option to extend his stay but are unlikely to trigger it. Instead, they may offer Wilson a new deal on reduced terms to reflect his less significant role in the side over the past 18 months.

Jamal Lewis

Jamal Lewis is set to leave Newcastle this summer as a free agent after being recalled from a loan spell at Sao Paulo. The Brazilian side had an option to make the left-back’s loan permanent but instead cut it short in January due to injury.

The 27-year-old was then a surprise inclusion in Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad for the second half of the season but has not featured in any matchday squad with academy players such as Sean Neave and Leo Shahar drafted into the side over him.

Explaining Lewis’ inclusion in the first-team squad, Howe told The Gazette: “Jamal's currently injured and receiving treatment, but he's not receiving treatment here. I think [naming him in the squad] that was something we had to do as a formality, really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premier League have clarified that clubs are under no strict obligation to name players in their squad, though it is advised that they name any eligible player they can if they are below the 25-man limit.

John Ruddy

Ruddy is in a similar position to Gillespie but has found himself on the bench on eight occasions since his free transfer last summer. He is still waiting to make his competitive debut for the club but, at 38, his role is one mainly reserved for the training ground.

Mark Gillespie

Goalkeeper Mark Gillespie has spent the past five seasons at Newcastle without any real chance of playing for the first team in the Premier League. He is a popular figure behind the scenes and on the training ground and has often agreed new contracts shortly before his previous deals were due to expire.

As things stand, he will be a free agent in the summer - but don’t rule out another deal just yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyd Kelly

Lloyd Kelly joined Newcastle as a free agent last summer on a five-year deal worth a reported £100,000 a week. But after limited first-team opportunities at Newcastle, he was loaned out to Juventus in January.

Until a recent injury, Kelly had been a regular in the Juve side since his arrival. The Serie A side have an obligation to buy Kelly in the summer that will see him join for a total of around £20million including the initial loan fee.

The deal is subject to performance-related criteria but Newcastle sources have told The Gazette that the club fully expects Kelly to join Juventus permanently in the summer.