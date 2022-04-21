The visitors dominated much of the possession, but ultimately lacked the clinical finishing to get anything from the game, while Miguel Almiron's strike secured all three points for the hosts.
After picking up another win, Eddie Howe's side head into the weekend in the lofty heights of 11th in the table, and they'll look to keep their impressive momentum up for their final five games of the season.
The Magpies will then look towards the summer transfer window, and it will be fascinating to see which new recruits arrive at St James' Park over the summer months as the club look to flex their financial muscle.
Speaking after the win over Palace, Howe said: “That (emulating a record achieved by Sir Bobby Robson for home wins at St James' Park) feels amazing. If you look back at the start of the run at home, we wanted just a win let alone thinking of six.
“We’ve managed to get those important wins and build a really good feeling here and a good relationship between the players and supporters.
"It was a great atmosphere to play in today, it was electric, especially in that first-half where I thought we played very, very well.”
"It is incredible because you’re talking about an absolute legend (Robson) of the football club and quite rightly so. He was someone I have always admired, I never met him, but he’s always someone I admired from afar for everything he achieved in the game so he’s the benchmark for everything we try to do here and it is great to have done that today.”
