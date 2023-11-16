Newcastle United's injury crisis is firing up the rumour mill early ahead of the January transfer window.

A strong summer of investment perhaps pointed to a quiet January transfer window for Newcastle United but a wave of injuries may change that for Eddie Howe.

The international break comes at a perfect time for the Magpies to work on rehabilitating players, but some key stars will still be out come the visit of Chelsea at the end of the month and for the busy festive period.

Here's your Thursday morning transfer round-up.

Newcastle United could nab Argentine talent ahead of Sunderland

Newcastle United could add another South American talent to their ranks in January according to Argentinian newspaper Ole.

The outlet links the Magpies with Estudiantes talent Benjamin Rollheiser after rumours of interest in the 23-year-old's services emerged this summer. The Argentine would join Brazilian duo Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes and Paraguayan Miguel Almiron at Newcastle United should any deal be struck.

Rollheiser has 12 goals in 54 games this term for the side, who would demand around £12 million for his services. Interest also comes from Zenit St Petersburg, CSKA Moscow and local rivals Sunderland, who might look for a loan deal.

Familiar face linked to Magpies once again - £35m could fix injury debacle

Ferran Torres could return to the Premier League (Image: Getty Images)

Barcelona striker Ferran Torres was the subject of numerous transfer rumours this summer but eventually ended up staying put at the Catalan giants.

The former Manchester City forward has featured in all but one La Liga game this season but continues to be the first name mentioned when it comes to Barcelona cashing in on stars to balance the books. Arsenal and Aston Villa have also been linked with the forward.