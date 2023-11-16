Newcastle United will face Chelsea twice within the space of a month after the international break.

Newcastle United will host Chelsea at St James’ Park in the Premier League in their first game back after the international break. They will also face the Blues in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, December 19 - a game which could see the Magpies book their spot in their second Carabao Cup semi-final in a row.

That match is a hotly-anticipated fixture, however, unlike the hardy Chelsea supporters who will make the trip to the north east for the Premier League match, Newcastle United fans will be forced to pay £38 a ticket to watch their side in action in the cup. The Premier League’s cap on away tickets means that no Chelsea fan will pay more than £30 to watch their side at St James’ Park, however, that cap does not extend to cup matches.

Being charged more than £30 for a ticket isn’t new for Magpies fans this season, however, after they were asked to pay £39 for a ticket to watch their side defeat Manchester United at Old Trafford at the beginning of the month. The Newcastle United Supporters Trust labelled that decision as ‘scandalous’, blasting the Red Devils for making a ‘mockery’ of the Premier League £30 cap.