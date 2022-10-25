Newcastle United criticism debunked by £3m transfer bargain brought in from the cold by Eddie Howe

However, a lot less has been said about what Eddie Howe has got out of the players he inherited just over a year ago.

One player was in the cold a year ago shortly before Howe’s arrival – and seemingly facing a future away from the club. That player was Fabian Schar, signed by Rafa Benitez in the summer of 2018.

Schar made a couple of appearances at the start of last season before dropping out of the team – and the ball-playing defender looked to have no future at the club under Steve Bruce.

The arrival of Howe – who had tried to sign Schar while Bournemouth manager – changed everything.

Schar, a fierce competitor, was recalled for Howe’s first game against Brentford last November – and he’s been a fixture in the team since then. Speaking in the summer, Schar said: “I’ve said this a lot of times. From day one, I’ve had confidence in the gaffer, which helps me a lot.

“Obviously, it was tough before (Howe’s arrival), but since they arrived, I felt confidence from them, 100%. I did my part as well, played my game and got back to my best.”

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar.

The Switzerland international made his 100th Premier League appearance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Schar tweeted: “I couldn't have imagined anything better for my 100th Premier League game! Thanks for your support! I love and appreciate it a lot.”

Howe, clearly, appreciates Schar, who has been playing alongside summer signing Sven Botman.

Speaking in February, Howe said: “Fabian’s someone I’ve always admired from afar from a number of years. Really, really good footballing centre-back.

"I’ve really enjoyed working with him. He’s a really good character, takes his football very seriously. Again, wants to improve. He hadn’t played in a long time, and I think his performances, as he’s physically improved, have got better and better.”