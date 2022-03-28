The 33-year-old missed Friday’s 2-0 defeat against Norway and will also miss Tuesday night’s match against Finland.

Slovakia head coach Stefan Tarkovic confirmed Dubravka is on a course of antibiotics for suspected angina (tonsillitis) – not to be confused with the heart condition of the same name.

Tarkovic told futbalsfz.sk (translated from Slovak): “I am very sorry that two more players have to leave [the squad].

Martin Dubravka of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on February 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

“Martin Dubravka suspects angina. Our doctors started antibiotic treatment for him.

“He is in isolation and will definitely not be part of the team in Norway and Finland. Instead of Martin Dúbravka, I called František Plach and Ivan Schranz will be replaced by Erik Jirka.”

Dubravka’s illness and subsequent withdrawal from the Slovakia squad casts his place in Newcastle’s team for Sunday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur into doubt – though no official update has been provided from the club just yet. The Slovakian international has started every match for Newcastle since returning from injury in November.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is managing a number of injury concerns heading into the weekend with Switzerland international Fabian Schar also withdrawing from his national team due to a groin issue.

Kieran Trippier (foot) and Callum Wilson (calf) will miss the match through injury but have both been pencilled in to return by the end of April. The match may also see players like Allan Saint-Maximin and Jonjo Shelvey return to the starting line-up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after spells on the sidelines.

