Newcastle United have a couple of fresh injury concerns heading into Sunday’s Premier League match at AFC Bournemouth (2pm kick-off).

The Magpies already have Anthony Gordon suspended, while Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa are ruled out until after the next international break due to injury.

Newcastle were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona in the Champions League at St James’ Park on Thursday night. The match saw Eddie Howe forced to take off defenders Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier in the second half due to injury issues.

Schar took a blow to the head but was unable to continue after initially playing on, while Trippier was withdrawn after tracking back to challenge Marcus Rashford, who had already scored twice for Barca on the evening.

Gordon pulled a goal back late on for Newcastle but will miss the trip to the Vitality Stadium this weekend. The 24-year-old will serve the final game of his three-match domestic suspension following his straight red card against Liverpool last month.

Eddie Howe addresses double injury concern

With Howe’s pre-Bournemouth press conference taking place immediately after the Barcelona defeat, there was a limited substantial update from The Magpies’ boss.

But no news in this case isn’t necessarily good news, with Howe unable to confirm if Trippier and Schar were okay.

“I’ve got no more information right now,” Howe said on Schar. “I’m in the hands of the doctors. The only message I had was that he was okay to continue, then it became clear that he couldn’t.”

It’s the second head injury Schar has suffered this season, the first seeing him forced off against Liverpool. After that match, Howe suggested Schar would have to miss the following match at Leeds United due to a concussion but the Swiss defender ended up keeping his place in the starting line-up for the trip to Elland Road.

On Trippier, Howe simply added: “I haven’t had the chance to speak to him yet.”

Eddie Howe eyeing first NUFC Premier League win at Bournemouth

Howe returns to his former club once again on Sunday looking to pick up his first Premier League win against The Cherries.

Since Howe became Newcastle head coach, he has drawn four and lost two of the six league meetings against his former club.

Back in January, Bournemouth secured a 4-1 win over The Magpies at St James’ Park. It was Howe’s heaviest home defeat at Newcastle head coach since a 4-0 loss to Manchester City in December 2021.

And Newcastle’s longest away trip of the Premier League season comes less than 72-hours after a big Champions League night.

Assessing the quick turnaround, Howe said: “The process is the same. I don’t think there are massive new learnings. The biggest issue is psychological rather than physical — the high of tonight, the emotion, and then having to go again in a tough away league game. That’s the challenge.

“Every European team faces it, and that’s why these campaigns are harder than just Premier League football. This will be our first test of that this season, and hopefully we can rise to it.”