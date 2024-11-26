Newcastle United have been dealt a double injury concern following Monday night’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham United at St James’ Park.

On an evening that saw Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier return from extended spells on the sidelines, Newcastle were beaten at home and lost two players in the match due to injury. Joe Willock was withdrawn at half-time after clashing with Sean Longstaff in the first half while Bruno Guimaraes was withdrawn in the latter stages with a glute issue.

The Magpies’ three-game winning streak came to an end with goals in either half from Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka seeing West Ham claim three points on Tyneside.

After the match, Eddie Howe confirmed the two injury concerns with Guimaraes and Willock set to be assessed further ahead of Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace (3pm kick-off).

“Joe took a knock to part of his leg and didn't feel 100% [at half-time],” Howe said. “Bruno felt a glute, I believe, but hopefully they're not big problems.

Howe added: “It's an art to get the team into the right physical and mental condition to play. We look forward to the intense period we've got coming up, we need to keep the squad in good health if we can but the two lads tonight are the concerns. We'll see how we look.”

Newcastle will have Dan Burn return to the side following suspension at Crystal Palace while Sven Botman closes in on a return to contention after a lengthy period on the sidelines with an ACL injury.