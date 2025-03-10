Newcastle United dealt major Champions League qualification blow - on one condition

Newcastle United have dropped to ninth in the Premier League table following results over the weekend.

The Magpies won’t play until facing West Ham United at the London Stadium on Monday night (8pm kick-off). After a stuttering run of form, Eddie Howe’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways and climb back up the table having dropped three places over the weekend.

Newcastle haven’t been lower than eighth in the table since before Christmas - a top eight finish this season could be enough for European football. That’s despite United finishing seventh last season and missing out on European qualification entirely.

While the winners of the FA Cup remain unclear, Newcastle or Liverpool will be the Carabao Cup winners this coming Sunday. Should Liverpool win, it will grant a Conference League qualification place in the Premier League table while if Newcastle win, they will be given the Conference League spot unless they qualify for Europe based on league position.

An extra Champions League place is likely to be awarded to Premier League clubs this season based on the new UEFA coefficient rules. Should Aston Villa pull off a shock and win this season’s Champions League while finishing outside the top five, then six English clubs would take part in next season’s competition.

It could even be seven if Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur win the Europa League.

But for Newcastle, a top five finish is the aim that would realistically see them return to the Champions League. And over the weekend, their chances took a slight knock heading into the final 10 games of the season.

Premier League results go against Newcastle United

Newcastle dropped from sixth to ninth as Brighton & Hove Albion beat Fulham 2-1 on Saturday to go sixth, Aston Villa beat Brentford to go seventh and AFC Bournemouth, who looked set to go sixth, instead dropped to eighth after losing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Spurs.

Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Leicester City moved them into the top four ahead of Manchester City in fifth, who lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest. It leaves Newcastle three points behind Man City in fifth, five points behind Chelsea in fourth and seven points behind Nottingham Forest in third.

Crucially, Newcastle have a game in hand on all of the teams above them in the table and two in hand on Aston Villa, who are just a point above them.

But the table and results over the weekend certainly put more pressure on the trip to West Ham.

West Ham v Newcastle United - a ‘must-win’ for Eddie Howe’s side?

West Ham sit 16th in the table following results over the weekend but could climb as high as 13th with a win. The Hammers beat Newcastle 2-0 at St James’ Park back in November and will be looking to do a top-flight double over the Magpies for the first time in six seasons.

Newcastle head into the game knowing a win could take them back up to sixth and only behind Man City on goal difference heading into the final 10 games. Howe’s side will realistically need a win to remain within touching distance of Champions League qualification.

Newcastle have lost three of their last four matches in the Premier League while also losing 2-1 to Brighton in the FA Cup last time out.