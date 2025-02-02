Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United suffered a second consecutive defeat at St James’ Park as Fulham came from behind to win 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Jacob Murphy gave Newcastle the lead in the first half before Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz saw Fulham claim all three points and complete a Premier League double over Eddie Howe’s side - here are five talking points from the match...

Unchanged Newcastle United as Jacob Murphy reaches milestone

With a full week to prepare for the match, Howe named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Southampton 3-1 last weekend. The match also marked Jacob Murphy’s 200th appearance for Newcastle - seven-and-a-half years since his £12million arrival from Norwich City.

The 29-year-old has stepped up for Newcastle this season with his form ultimately making the decision to sell Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United a no-brainer. And it was Murphy who gave Newcastle the breakthrough following some fine work from Anthony Gordon down the left to get the ball into the box.

Murphy showed good control to keep his first-time effort down and blast The Magpies into the lead which they held on to until half-time. Fulham controlled possession in the first half but failed to register a shot on target - but the warning signs were there.

Eddie Howe’s message goes unheard

Ahead of the match, Howe was asked about Newcastle’s quest for Champions League qualification this season and the boost provided by a likely fifth place qualification spot this season.

And the Newcastle boss but the onus on his players to perform to the levels needed to qualify for Europe’s elite competition.

“We have put a great run together and have put ourselves in a great position,” Howe said ahead of the match.

“But this is the important part of the season now. We’re coming down to the games where we need to try and keep winning, to keep the run of form and stay in and around where we are and really push. So the message to them is to focus on that.”

But that message fell on deaf ears on Saturday afternoon as Fulham came out firing in the second half. Jimenez made it 1-1 just after the hour mark and it was no less than the visitors deserved.

Fresh injury concern for Newcastle United

It was a difficult afternoon for Joelinton before he was forced off with a knee issue just after Fulham’s equaliser.

“He was suffering with a knee injury, which was a shame,” Howe revealed after the game. “He was struggling in that second half.”

Joelinton will now be assessed ahead of the crucial Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening (8pm kick-off).

Substitutes struggle once again

With Fulham in control and Joelinton injured, Howe turned to his bench to try and freshen things up. Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock were introduced in place of Tino Livramento and Joelinton.

Lewis Miley, Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula then came on in the closing stages as a late roll of the dice for Howe once they went behind to Muniz’ near post flick in.

While Howe felt Trippier ‘made a difference’ at right-back, the limitations of Newcastle’s squad were exposed once again.

“We don't have many attacking options, which is difficult when you're chasing the game,” he said. “Obviously, we were protecting the game, having led, but we weren't good in that phase either.

“As I said, our best period came when it went back to 1-1 and suddenly we saw renewed energy. I thought Kieran Trippier in particular made a difference when he came on. Added some control with the ball.

“But I'm scratching around really for positives after that today.”

The 2-1 defeat was Newcastle’s fourth loss at St James’ Park in the Premier League so far this season having only lost five in the previous two seasons at home combined. Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United, AFC Bournemouth and now Fulham are the four clubs to come away from St James’ Park with three points this season.

“I think they're very different games,” Howe added. “I thought the Brighton game we were very good. West Ham game, conceded some bad goals, but in the main I thought we were in control of the game.

“The last two I don't think we've been in control of in the way that we want to. I'd need to probably look back at today properly before giving an assessment of it. There's certainly no excuses from our side.We had a week to prepare the game.

“I thought we prepared the game well in terms of our training performances. I'm unsure as to why that performance came to that.”

Concern ahead of ‘biggest game of the season’ coming up v Arsenal

While Newcastle will have to wait to turn things around in the Premier League, they have the chance to bounce back at St James’ Park against Arsenal on Wednesday.

“I think Wednesday night's a totally different game,” Howe said. “I don't think there'll be too many parallels from this game, but just overall, the two home games that we've just had, there were similarities.

“I don't think we were as bad as we were against Bournemouth today, but we had our moments.”

Newcastle take a 2-0 lead into the second leg against The Gunners and avoiding a third straight home defeat will ensure Howe’s side advance to the Carabao Cup final for the second time in three seasons.

But Newcastle’s recent home displays since the first leg win at the Emirates Stadium leave a sense of trepidation and staleness in the squad with no new signings expected before Monday’s transfer deadline.