Carlos was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle in January, but ultimately, Sevilla were very reluctant to sell the Brazilian mid-season.

Reports that Newcastle would go back in for Carlos this summer had been gaining traction, however, Aston Villa have beaten them to the punch.

Villa have confirmed that they have ‘reached an agreement’ with Sevilla for Carlos on an undisclosed fee.

Aston Villa have confirmed the capture of Sevilla defender Diego Carlos (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

This news comes after Villa secured the signing of Boubacar Kamara on a free-transfer earlier this week.

In January, journalist Andy Brassell described Newcastle’s offer for Carlos as ‘life changing’:

“Carlos and his entourage are absolutely astonished by the size of the contract on the table,” said Brassell. “It's potentially life-changing for him at nearly 29-years-old.”