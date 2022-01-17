Newcastle United table 'astonishing' contract offer to defensive target

The relegation-threatened club had hoped to push through a deal for Sven Botman last week, but Lille president Olivier Letang blocked the move.

“We have big objectives for the end of the season, so Sven will stay with us until the end of the season to help us achieve these objectives.” said Letang.

United head coach Eddie Howe revealed before the weekend’s 1-1 draw against Watford that the club was “not close” to a breakthrough in the transfer market.

Sevilla's Diego Carlos.

“We’re not close to anyone else currently,” said Howe. “We are looking. We’ve got time left in the window. We know we need to move quickly, we need to try and add more players. Obviously, we’re still active in the market, but no immediate news to give you.”

Sevilla’s Diego Carlos is another target, and journalist Andy Brassell said on BT Sport Score that the 28-year-old has been offered a “life-changing” contract by Newcastle.

"I think they'll get Diego Carlos over the line from Sevilla, because everyone has their price at Sevilla, because he'll be cheaper than Sven Botman, because him and his entourage are absolutely astonished by the size of the contract on the table,” said Brassell. “It's potentially life-changing for him at nearly 29-years-old.

"I'm always a bit dubious about centre-backs coming from different leagues to the Premier League in January, because it's a real steep gradient of adaptation. They need him to fire straight away, but he's a real leader at the back."

Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League ahead of the Leeds United game.

