Newcastle United defender dealt fresh injury blow
Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has reportedly been forced to withdraw from international duty with Switzerland due to injury.
According to Swiss outlet 20min, Schar will not participate in Switzerland’s upcoming friendly matches against England and Kosovo and left the squad on Thursday morning due to an adductor issue in his inner thigh.
Schar has played every minute for Newcastle United since the turn of the year and captained the side last time out against Everton before joining up with the Swiss national team.
The 30-year-old has reportedly been training apart from his international teammates this week due to his injury problem and is now set to return to Newcastle ahead of the next Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur on April 3.
The Newcastle players not on international duty are currently out training in Dubai but will return later this week.
Schar now has over a week to recover and keep his place in the side for the Spurs match.