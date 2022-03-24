According to Swiss outlet 20min, Schar will not participate in Switzerland’s upcoming friendly matches against England and Kosovo and left the squad on Thursday morning due to an adductor issue in his inner thigh.

Schar has played every minute for Newcastle United since the turn of the year and captained the side last time out against Everton before joining up with the Swiss national team.

Fabian Schar of Newcastle United (R) and assistant head coach Jason Tindall applaud the travelling fans at the end of the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium on March 10, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old has reportedly been training apart from his international teammates this week due to his injury problem and is now set to return to Newcastle ahead of the next Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur on April 3.

Schar now has over a week to recover and keep his place in the side for the Spurs match.

