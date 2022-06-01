Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Lascelles set for Forest return?

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has been tipped for a return to Nottingham Forest, seven years after leaving the club to join Newcastle.

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Lascelles, who was initially signed in summer 2014 but loaned back to Forest for an extra season, has been a mainstay in the Magpies side during his time on Tyneside but has fallen down the pecking-order recently following Dan Burn’s arrival in January.

Lascelles was handed the captaincy by Rafa Benitez ahead of their 2016/17 Championship campaign and has held onto the armband ever since.

According to The Athletic, Forest are one of a number of clubs exploring a potential deal for the 28-year-old.

Magpies in ‘pole position’ for midfielder

Newcastle United reportedly lead Chelsea in the race to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot’s deal in Turin expires at the end of next season, however, the Frenchman has reportedly been told he is free to leave this summer.

Corriere Dello Sport report that the Magpies are in ‘pole position’ for Rabiot who will likely cost less than £15million this summer.

City duo to depart

Recent reports have suggested that both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Nathan Ake will be allowed to leave Manchester City this summer.

Zinchenko, has been at the club since 2016 and has played over 120 times for the Citizens, grabbing two goals and twelve assists in that time.

Newcastle are in the market for a left-back this summer, but interest in Zinchenko has not been reported.

However, Newcastle have previously been credited with an interest in Ake and a potential reunion between the defender and Eddie Howe who he worked under whilst at Bournemouth.

Ake moved to the Etihad Stadium for £40million in 2020 but his lack of regular game-time means he has been linked with moves away from the club, particularly in January when Newcastle were heavily-linked with a move for the Dutchman.