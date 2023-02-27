Newcastle’s 54 year wait for a major trophy will extend for at least another year after Man United won 2-0 following a first half header from Casemiro and a deflected Marcus Rashford effort via Sven Botman. Burn played a key role in helping Newcastle to reach the final having scored a crucial goal in the 2-0 quarter-final win over Leicester City last month.

While there was plenty to be proud of as The Magpies reached their first major final in 24 years, it ultimately ended in disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gutted, gutted,” Burn said afterwards. “It’s been a big weekend for the city with the support we've had so we’re disappointed we couldn’t win.

Dan Burn following the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.

“We started the game really well but conceded two goals quickly and it’s always hard to get back into the game after that.

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved in such a short space of time but when you get to a final you want to win because it’s been such a long time since we’ve won something. You want to get it done but we’ll be back again, the club is in a good position now to attack these cups whereas we weren’t in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to remember this feeling and know that we’ve got the league now to concentrate on and make sure we’re not feeling this feeling at the end of the season and we hit the targets we want to hit.”

Newcastle United's English defender Dan Burn (R) headers at goal but fails to score during the English League Cup final football match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 26, 2023. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

On the stroke of half-time, Burn had a great chance to pull a goal back as he headed wide from Kieran Trippier’s cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a big chance,” he told The Gazette. “We set it up, I was falling back a little bit when I headed it but I was disappointed with it, I thought I could have scored. If I score the game can change on moments like that so I’m disappointed.

Burn added: “It’s been an emotional weekend, reading letters [from family] and stuff like that, it’s been hard to put that out and keep it away. It’s good, it was nice and you appreciate how much of an occasion it is for people and how nice it is for people to be enjoying their football again.

“I was very emotional this morning but the second I got to the game I was in total game mode. Being a local lad and knowing how much it means to the fans, I just wanted to be there at Trafalgar Square but I was stuck in the hotel!”

Now Newcastle have tasted a Wembley cup final once again, there is almost an expectation developing for it to become a regular occurrence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You want this to be regular now,” Burn continued. “You look at Liverpool [Manchester] City, who won it five years in a row or something stupid like that, they’re used to it and that sort of thing and that’s what these top players are used to doing.