Newcastle United supporters are thinking the same thing after Carabao Cup defeat v Man United

A first half header from Casemiro and a Sven Botman own goal put Man United in a commanding position as they saw out the 2-0 win. For Newcastle it was more Wembley heartache.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a ninth straight defeat at the national stadium for The Magpies as their 54 year trophy drought continued.

While the match itself was one to forget, the weekend was still one to remember in many ways for Newcastle fans.

Here’s how they reacted to the defeat on social media…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Only the beginning,” was a sentiment shared by many Newcastle fans following the full-time whistle.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

One fan tweeted: “Don’t ever put your heads down thank you team for the fantastic memories and a taste of what’s to come for us.

"This is only the beginning. Thank you to the owners, all management as well as the team. Fantastic experience thank you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “We dominated this game but as we know it's been our problem for a while...lack of quality in final third. If we can add one or two in the next window we will be back and will win one of the cups easy. But Man United were poor today and undeserved winners.”