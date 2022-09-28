Newcastle United defender returns to training after surgery

Watts is yet to feature this season after picking up a knee injury during pre-season and requiring surgery.

As he was recovering from his injury, the 22-year-old secured a half-season loan to League One side Peterborough on deadline day.

Watts has remained at Newcastle during his rehabilitation process and has returned to contact training at Darsley Park this month.

Kell Watts of Newcastle United applauds the fans after the Pre-Season Friendly match between Doncaster Rovers and Newcastle United at at Keepmoat Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is expected to join up with his new Posh team-mates in the coming weeks with manager Grant McCann suggesting the defender could be in line to make his debut against Burton Albion on Saturday, October 8.

"Kell has started contact training at Newcastle,” McCann said. “He could be available for the Burton game and Newcastle could get some match practice into him before then."