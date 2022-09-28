News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United defender returns to training after surgery

Newcastle United defender Kelland Watts is set to make his Peterborough United debut next month after returning to training on Tyneside.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 7:00 am

Watts is yet to feature this season after picking up a knee injury during pre-season and requiring surgery.

As he was recovering from his injury, the 22-year-old secured a half-season loan to League One side Peterborough on deadline day.

Watts has remained at Newcastle during his rehabilitation process and has returned to contact training at Darsley Park this month.

Kell Watts of Newcastle United applauds the fans after the Pre-Season Friendly match between Doncaster Rovers and Newcastle United at at Keepmoat Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

He is expected to join up with his new Posh team-mates in the coming weeks with manager Grant McCann suggesting the defender could be in line to make his debut against Burton Albion on Saturday, October 8.

"Kell has started contact training at Newcastle,” McCann said. “He could be available for the Burton game and Newcastle could get some match practice into him before then."

Watts will be hoping for more success in League One after helping Wigan Athletic to the division’s title last season.

