Newcastle United defender returns to training after surgery
Newcastle United defender Kelland Watts is set to make his Peterborough United debut next month after returning to training on Tyneside.
Watts is yet to feature this season after picking up a knee injury during pre-season and requiring surgery.
As he was recovering from his injury, the 22-year-old secured a half-season loan to League One side Peterborough on deadline day.
Watts has remained at Newcastle during his rehabilitation process and has returned to contact training at Darsley Park this month.
Most Popular
Read More
He is expected to join up with his new Posh team-mates in the coming weeks with manager Grant McCann suggesting the defender could be in line to make his debut against Burton Albion on Saturday, October 8.
"Kell has started contact training at Newcastle,” McCann said. “He could be available for the Burton game and Newcastle could get some match practice into him before then."
Watts will be hoping for more success in League One after helping Wigan Athletic to the division’s title last season.