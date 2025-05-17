Newcastle United defender Alex Murphy | Getty Images

Newcastle United defender Alex Murphy has returned to first-team training following his loan spell at Bolton Wanderers.

Murphy joined Bolton on a half-season loan in January which ended with the League One season earlier this month.

He has now returned to Newcastle and was spotted in training ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Arsenal.

The 20-year-old defender is capable of playing at left-back or centre-back and has featured twice in the Premier League for Newcastle previously.

During his loan spell at Bolton, Murphy made 13 appearances in the third tier, scoring twice.

Alex Murphy sends Bolton message after loan spell

Confirming the end of his loan following Bolton’s 1-1 draw at home to Stevenage on May 3, which confirmed an eighth-placed finish, Murphy took to Instagram to post an image of himself applauding the supporters along with the caption: “Big thank you to @officialbwfc not been the season we had hoped for but it’s been a great privilege to wear this shirt until the end of the season.”

With left-sided defenders Lewis Hall, Matt Targett and Sven Botman all suffering with injuries. There might have been an opportunity for Murphy to get into the Newcastle side in the final weeks of the season.

But Premier League rules will prevent him from having any involvement, despite technically being eligible to feature

As Murphy is under 21, he is eligible to feature for Newcastle without being named in the official 25-man Premier League squad list.

But his loan spell at Bolton means he can’t be named in Newcastle’s matchday squad until next season.

Why Alex Murphy is ineligible to feature for Newcastle United

Premier League rules prevent players returning to their parent clubs before the end of the season from featuring in first-team matches.

As Murphy has been out on loan and is returning to Newcastle outside of a transfer window, he is not permitted to feature in any competitive match until the transfer window reopens.

He could still play for Newcastle Under-21s but their season is already over.

A goalkeeper returning from a loan outside of the transfer window, would be able to feature but only in exceptional circumstances, such as the club being unable to play any other recognised goalkeeper. Given Newcastle already have five registered first-team goalkeepers in their squad, that won’t be an issue.

Newcastle currently have goalkeeper Max Thompson out on loan at Chesterfield, who have just taken part in the League Two play-off semi-finals.

Isaac Hayden and Harrison Ashby have also finished their loan spells at Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers, respectively. As both players are above the age of 21 and hadn’t been named in Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad, they would be ineligible to feature regardless of their loan situation.

Interestingly, left-back Jamal Lewis has been named in Newcastle’s 25-man squad but has been training away from the club following surgery and is out of contract in the summer.