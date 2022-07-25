Newcastle United defender reveals why he's signed a contract extension

The defender, signed from Amiens in the summer of 2019, has signed a one-year extension keeping him at St James’s Park until 2014.

Krafth said: "I'm very, very happy to extend my contract here – me and my family love to live here – and continue with the journey we started with the club. I'm really looking forward to the future at the club."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Eddie Howe said: "I'm very pleased Emil has extended his stay with us. He made an excellent contribution to the team last season, and he continues to add valuable strength to us."

Krafth has made 62 appearances for United. The 27-year-old Sweden international – who has established himself as a reliable performer under Howe after overcoming a difficult start to his career on Tyneside – is in Portugal with his team-mates ahead of tomorrow night’s friendly against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz.