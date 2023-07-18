Kelland Watts is set to join Wigan Athletic on-loan until the end of next season. According to teh Daily Mail's Craig Hope, Watts, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at the DW Stadium during the 2021/22 campaign, will then join the League One outfit on a permanent basis when his Newcastle United contract expires at the end of next season.

Watts made his Magpies debut against Liverpool on the final day of the 2019/20 season but has spent the last three seasons out on-loan at Plymouth Argyle, Wigan and Peterborough United respectively. After helping the Pilgrims to promotion and impressing at Wigan, Watts had a tough time at the Weston Homes Stadium last season, suffering a season-ending hamstring injury which limited him to just 11 appearances in all competitions for Posh.

