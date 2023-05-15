News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United defender makes timely return from injury

One Newcastle United loan player is back on the training pitch after a frustrating few months on the sidelines.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 15th May 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read

Kelland Watts is back on the training pitch as his loan club pushes for promotion.

The highly-rated Newcastle United defender suffered what was feared was a season-ending hamstring injury at Peterborough United after extending his loan at the League One club at the turn of the year.

Watts – who helped Wigan Athletic get promoted last season – is training, though he was not involved in the first leg of the club’s play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday, which Darren Ferguson’s side won 4-0.

The return leg at Hillsborough is on Thursday. However, Watts is unlikely to feature unless Ferguson is left short by injuries.

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed in January that he had tried to send Watts back to Newcastle after he suffered the injury.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, McAnthony said: “Asked 3 times and turned down 3 times. Life of an EFL club at times.”

Watts had joined Peterborourgh on September 1 on a half-season loan as he recovered from a knee injury. The 23-year-old went on to make 11 League One appearances before suffering his injury.

