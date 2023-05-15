Newcastle United defender makes timely return from injury

Kelland Watts is back on the training pitch as his loan club pushes for promotion.

The highly-rated Newcastle United defender suffered what was feared was a season-ending hamstring injury at Peterborough United after extending his loan at the League One club at the turn of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watts – who helped Wigan Athletic get promoted last season – is training, though he was not involved in the first leg of the club’s play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday, which Darren Ferguson’s side won 4-0.

The return leg at Hillsborough is on Thursday. However, Watts is unlikely to feature unless Ferguson is left short by injuries.

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed in January that he had tried to send Watts back to Newcastle after he suffered the injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replying to a fan on Twitter, McAnthony said: “Asked 3 times and turned down 3 times. Life of an EFL club at times.”