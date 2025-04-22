Newcastle United defender throws ‘strop’ - summer transfer decision expected

Newcastle United defender Harrison Ashby | Getty Images

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes has defused a situation involving himself and Harrison Ashby after the defender was substituted during their defeat to Swansea City on Monday.

Ashby started for QPR against the Swans, but was withdrawn before the hour mark by his manager with his side trailing 1-0. QPR, who were playing for little but pride against Swansea City, would slip two goals behind just moments after Ashby was substituted and despite Karamoko Dembele’s goal halving the deficit, they were defeated in their penultimate home match of the season.

Ashby, meanwhile, despite being a right-back by trade, was asked to play on the opposite side of defence as Cifuentes had a few injury concerns to deal with. According to London World , the former West Ham man, who spent last season on-loan at Swansea City, pushed past his manager in a ‘strop’ after being taken off on Monday.

QPR boss reacts to Harrison Ashby moment

Speaking post-match, Cifuentes revealed that he had no problems with Ashby’s reaction to being substituted, going as far as praising the defender’s efforts in recent weeks: “I love Ash’s personality,” the QPR boss said.

“He’s so straight and honest, he wanted to play, he’s playing at high level the last games, which I’m very happy about him because I think there is a big potential on him as a player.

“He’s playing actually very good on the left side, which we know that naturally he’s more right full back than a left one, but he did really well. Then we felt with a yellow card and having Ken [Paal] on the bench [the sub made sense].”

QPR will play Championship football next season, despite briefly flirting with the relegation zone. The R’s will undoubtedly be grateful in having their survival assured before the last two weeks of the season, with their next two matches against already promoted Burnley and play-off bound Sunderland.

Harrison Ashby’s Newcastle United future

Following those two games, Ashby will return to Tyneside ahead of what will be his third pre-season with the Magpies. The last two summer windows have seen Ashby depart on loan moves to the Championship with south Wales and London his eventual destinations.

With Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier and Emil Krafth all as competition for the 23-year-old on Tyneside, he may find it again difficult to break into the first-team.

Ashby, therefore, will be keen to impress Eddie Howe and co during pre-season and try and find himself a spot in the first-team picture. The Magpies will play European football next season and will need a deeper squad to be able to compete on that stage and domestically.

Whilst Ashby is yet to make a competitive senior appearance for the Magpies, he did feature in Conference League qualifiers for West Ham before his move to St James’ Park - one that was greeted with optimism by supporters with the defender being presented to the crowd alongside Anthony Gordon, whose move from Everton had been completed also. After two solid loan spells, the ball is seemingly now in Ashby’s court on where he will play his football next season.