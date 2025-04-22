Leeds United and Burnley's promotion to the Premier League has secured Newcastle United a PSR boost | Getty Images

Burnley and Leeds United confirmed their promotion to the Premier League on Monday night with 18 of 20 spots in next season’s top-flight now set in stone.

Leeds United’s 6-0 win over Stoke City ensured that a Burnley win over fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United would see both clubs promoted back to the Premier League. The Clarets obliged with a 2-1 win over the Blades and, after just one season out of the top-flight, sealed their return at the first-time of asking.

Monday’s games mean Newcastle United now know 18 of their 20 Premier League opponents next season. There is one relegation place still left to be decided, whilst the Championship play-offs will decide who replaces the last relegated side.

Ipswich Town’s status as a top-flight club is hanging by a thread - and their fate could be sealed at the weekend when they make the trip to St James’ Park. A win for the Tractor Boys will give them a hope of survival - but that must be coupled with a defeat for West Ham at Brighton in order for them to keep their heads above water,

A draw or defeat for Ipswich against Newcastle United will see them relegated, whilst anything other than a Brighton win at the London Stadium will also result in their relegation.

Newcastle United net unexpected PSR boost

Burnley and Leeds’ promotion, meanwhile, also netted the Magpies an unexpected financial boost - one that they can count towards their PSR calculations. Because Burnley were promoted from the Championship at the first-time of asking, they do not receive any money from ‘parachute payments’, whilst Leeds’ promotion ensures they receive just one year’s worth and will not receive any other payments.

This money, as it was when both Southampton and Leicester City were promoted back to the Premier League after just one season out of it last year, will be redistributed among Premier League clubs. According to finance expert Kieran Maguire, this could be worth as much as £51m - with more potentially to come if Sheffield United are successful in the play-offs.

Maguire posted on X: ‘When Leicester & Southampton were relegated in 2022/23 and promoted the following season £102m in parachute payments were saved...these savings have been split between Premier League clubs. Should Burnley and Leeds be promoted today then a further £51m will be saved...this will also be divided between PL clubs.’

Whilst a £51m split between the entire Premier League is far from the game changing financial windfall that will allow clubs to pay little attention to PSR this summer, it is yet another small boost which they can put on their financial records that is not coming out of the pockets of supporters.

The Magpies, after enduring three frustrating transfer windows caused by PSR constraints, should be able to attack this summer’s market and will be keen on strengthening Eddie Howe’s squad to be able to cope with balancing domestic and European football next season - whatever form that takes. Although not a necessity, qualification for the Champions League would unlock doors, financially at least, that will allow the Magpies to spend heavily not just this summer but in future windows.