Newcastle United defender 'touch and go' for start of season
Steve Bruce has a new injury concern at Newcastle United.
Bruce, without Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin at Burton Albion last night due to injury and illness respectively, is “concerned” about Paul Dummett ahead of the club’s August 15 season-opener against West Ham United at St James's Park.
Dummett also missed the fixture at the Pirelli Stadium, which Newcastle won 2-0 thanks to goals from Jacob Murphy and Joelinton.
And the defender – who had a run in the starting XI late last season – is “touch and go” for the start of the new campaign with a calf injury suffered against Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium last week.
"Dummy, unfortunately, nicked a calf last week at Doncaster,” said head coach Bruce. “That's a little bit of a concern. We'll see how that is. We don't think it's anything untoward. We think he'll be touch and go for the start of the season, unfortunately."