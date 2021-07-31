Paul Dummett.

Bruce, without Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin at Burton Albion last night due to injury and illness respectively, is “concerned” about Paul Dummett ahead of the club’s August 15 season-opener against West Ham United at St James's Park.

Dummett also missed the fixture at the Pirelli Stadium, which Newcastle won 2-0 thanks to goals from Jacob Murphy and Joelinton.

And the defender – who had a run in the starting XI late last season – is “touch and go” for the start of the new campaign with a calf injury suffered against Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium last week.

