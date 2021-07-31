Steve Bruce issues Newcastle United updates on Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson

Saint-Maximin missed last night’s 2-0 win over Burton Albion – and Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw against Rotherham United – through illness.

However, head coach Steve Bruce said after the victory at the Pirelli Stadium, where Jacob Murphy and Joelinton were on target for Newcastle, that it was “possible” that the winger – who featured in the club’s first two pre-season friendlies – could feature in the August 7 fixture against newly-promoted Norwich City at St James’s Park.

Bruce was also without Callum Wilson, 29, against Burton, with the striker having missed the game after picking up a knock earlier in the week.

“We expect him to be OK,” said Bruce. “It's more a precaution. So we expect him to be (back in the) middle of the week, something like that. We hope that he can be ready for Norwich."

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin and head coach Steve Bruce at the Keepmoat Stadium.