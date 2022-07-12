Clark, who was left out of Eddie Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad in January, looks set to join the Blades on a season-long loan deal after falling out of favour on Tyneside.

The defender played a pivotal role in helping Newcastle out of the Championship after signing in 2016 and was a regular under Rafa Benitez during their first couple of seasons back in the top-flight.

However, Clark fell down the pecking order at the club last season following defensive additions in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United, who were defeated by Nottingham Forest in the Championship playoff semi-finals last season, will be aiming to go one step further next year with boss Paul Heckingbottom reportedly an ‘admirer’ of the Republic of Ireland international.

If a medical is completed and a move for Clark is sealed, then he will join fellow Magpie Isaac Hayden in the Championship after his move to Norwich City.