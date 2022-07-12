Clark, who was left out of Eddie Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad in January, looks set to join the Blades on a season-long loan deal after falling out of favour on Tyneside.
The defender played a pivotal role in helping Newcastle out of the Championship after signing in 2016 and was a regular under Rafa Benitez during their first couple of seasons back in the top-flight.
However, Clark fell down the pecking order at the club last season following defensive additions in January.
Sheffield United, who were defeated by Nottingham Forest in the Championship playoff semi-finals last season, will be aiming to go one step further next year with boss Paul Heckingbottom reportedly an ‘admirer’ of the Republic of Ireland international.
If a medical is completed and a move for Clark is sealed, then he will join fellow Magpie Isaac Hayden in the Championship after his move to Norwich City.