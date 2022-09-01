Newcastle United delivered deadline day blow as Magpies-linked midfielders named in Leicester City starting XI to face Manchester United
Leicester City face Manchester United, still searching for their first win of the Premier League season.
The Foxes host Erik ten Hag’s side knowing anything but a win would leave them rooted to the bottom of the table at the end of proceedings.
But Brendan Rodgers’ side have been boosted by the return of James Maddison to their starting side after he missed the defeat to Chelsea last weekend.
Maddison and his teammate Youri Tielemans have both been linked with a move to Newcastle United throughout this summer but their appearances for Leicester this evening rules-out a late deadline day move by Newcastle.
Most Popular
-
1
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin
-
2
Kieran Trippier responds to Jurgen Klopp's Newcastle United 'time-wasting' jibe v Liverpool
-
3
Newcastle United set to confirm three deadline day loans involving Manchester United and La Liga side
-
4
Newcastle United confirm first deadline day done deal as midfielder signs two-year contract
-
5
Ex-Newcastle and Leeds United player once valued at £27m available on deadline day free transfer
Read More
Former Magpies man Ayoze Perez starts on the bench for Leicester this evening but Martin Dubravka, who joined Manchester United on-loan from Newcastle earlier today, will have to wait for his Red Devil’s debut with David de Gea starting in goal and Tom Heaton on the bench.
Premier League teams have until 11pm this evening to complete their summer transfer business.