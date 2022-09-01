Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foxes host Erik ten Hag’s side knowing anything but a win would leave them rooted to the bottom of the table at the end of proceedings.

But Brendan Rodgers’ side have been boosted by the return of James Maddison to their starting side after he missed the defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

Maddison and his teammate Youri Tielemans have both been linked with a move to Newcastle United throughout this summer but their appearances for Leicester this evening rules-out a late deadline day move by Newcastle.

James Maddison starts for Leicester City against Manchester United this evening (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Former Magpies man Ayoze Perez starts on the bench for Leicester this evening but Martin Dubravka, who joined Manchester United on-loan from Newcastle earlier today, will have to wait for his Red Devil’s debut with David de Gea starting in goal and Tom Heaton on the bench.