Newcastle United and Manchester United reach agreement as loan signing is confirmed

The 33-year-old will become Man United’s second choice goalkeeper behind David De Gea with the 13 time Premier League champions having an option to make the deal permanent.

The summer arrival of Nick Pope at Newcastle saw Dubravka lose his place as Newcastle’s first choice between the sticks for the 2022-23 season. He hasn’t featured in a competitive match since coming up against Pope’s former club Burnley in the final match of the 2021-22 campaign in May.

The Slovak had been Newcastle’s first choice goalkeeper since his arrival at Newcastle in 2018 and Howe has admitted that he would be ‘sad’ to see the player leave.

“From my perspective I’m sad if Martin does leave, sad to see him go,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“It’s certainly not something we necessarily wanted but we understand that there’s always two sides to every story.

Howe added: “It’s not always about what I want, or the club wants, you have to understand the player’s position as well.

“Sometimes, you have to see things from two perspectives. There is no ideal world in football. You have to make a decision, the club have made a decision, and we back it.

“I certainly back Karl Darlow. I have no issue with Karl or Martin, they are two very good goalkeepers. Karl did very well against Tranmere recently and showed his experience and value to the squad.