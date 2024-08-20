Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ferran Torres will reportedly ‘snub’ a move to Newcastle United this summer with the former Manchester City man set to be given an increased role in Hansi Flick’s squad.

Torres has emerged as a potential target for Newcastle United as they look to strengthen their right-wing options.The 24-year-old has made over 100 appearances for Barcelona following his move from Manchester City back in January 2022, but has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou for a few transfer windows, particularly when Barcelona’s financial situation worsened.

However, despite speculation surrounding a potential move away again this summer, Torres seems to have a big role to play at the Camp Nou this season and started their win over Valencia at the weekend. Furthermore, Marca report that despite reported interest from Newcastle United, Torres has ‘no intention’ of moving to St James’ Park this summer - even if a deal between the two clubs is agreed.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United have not submitted a bid for Torres yet, but he is someone that is admired on Tyneside. His previous Premier League experience with the Citizens will be something that the club would benefit from and Newcastle United fans have already seen first-hand his immense talent.

Back in 2021, Torres netted a superb hat-trick as Pep Guardiola’s side scored a 4-3 win against the Magpies at an empty St James’ Park - a game that marked Newcastle’s last league game in front of no fans. In a match that saw Emil Krafth score his first ever Newcastle United goal, Joelinton score from the penalty spot and Joe Willock continue his stunning run of form in-front of goal, it was Torres and his 24-minute hat-trick that ran away with the headlines.

His first goal was a particularly stunning effort as his audacious flick from a whipped free-kick sailed over Martin Dubravka and into the far corner to put his side 2-1 up. His second was a well directed strike from a low cross whilst his third saw Torres demonstrate his poacher’s instinct as he pounced on an effort from Joao Cancelo that came back off the post to tap home past Dubravka for his third of the night.