Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes suffered an injury scare whilst in training with his Brazil teammates. The 25-year-old was selected in Tite’s squad ahead of the World Cup.

Guimaraes was on the end of a tackle from Liverpool’s Fabinho when he went down in discomfort. The Brazilian limped off the pitch in the need of medical treatment before eventually returning to the session. He will now be assessed ahead of their World Cup opener against Serbia next Thursday.

Guimaraes has eight international caps to his name since making his senior debut two years ago today. This will be the former Lyon star’s first major tournament with Brazil.

Here is the latest transfer news from the Premier League...

EX-LEEDS UTD TARGET 'WANTS' PREMIER LEAGUE MOVE

Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha is reportedly keen to move to the Premier League in January after being transfer listed by the Spanish club. Leeds United were said to be keen on signing the 23-year-old before his move to Atleti last summer. (Marca)

EX-WOLVES BOSS 'LINKED' WITH BRAZIL SWITCH

Brazilian club Corinthians are reportedly targeting former Wolves manager Bruno Lage as their new head coach. The 46-year-old was sacked by the Premier League club last month. (Wilson Pimentel)

ASTON VILLA 'EYE' SWOOP FOR REAL MADRID ACE

Aston Villa are reportedly eager to sign Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez. Unai Emery had looked to snap up the Spaniard during his time at Villarreal. (Sport)

CRYSTAL PALACE 'CONSIDER' MOVE FOR BRAZILIAN WONDERKID

Crystal Palace are reportedly preparing a £15m bid for Flamengo teenager Matheus Franca. The midfielder is being tracked by the likes of Man City, Man United and Real Madrid. (Daily Mail)

EVERTON 'KEEPING TABS' ON CHELSEA MIDFIELDER

Everton are thought to be interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in January. The 26-year-old has started 12 matches in the Premier League this season. (Simon Phillips)

ARSENAL 'TIPPED' TO REIGNITE INTEREST IN STRIKER

Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring Roma forward Tammy Abraham back to the Premier League after previously being linked with him last year. The 25-year-old hasn't had as much of an impact this season, scoring five goals in Serie A so far. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

MAGPIES ‘DISCOVER’ HEFTY PRICE TAG FOR ATTACKER

Newcastle United will reportedly have to pay a whopping €100m (£87.8m) if they are to sign Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk. The likes of Arsenal, Man City and PSG have also been linked with the 21-year-old. (The Athletic)

MAN UTD FORWARD ADMITS HE CAME 'CLOSE' TO JOINING BITTER RIVALS

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he came very close to signing for Manchester City before he joined Manchester United, with Sir Alex Ferguson being the key factor in his return to Old Trafford. The forward's explosive interview with Piers Morgan aired on Wednesday night. (Piers Morgan Uncenscored)