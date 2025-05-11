Newcastle United are set to be without one of the most feared players in the Premier League against Chelsea on Sunday.

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton has missed the last two Premier League matches with a knee injury that threatens to end his season early.

The Brazilian has been assessed by a specialist and for a scan on his knee with the results casting major doubt over whether he would feature for Newcastle again this season.

Explaining the injury, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said last week: “The likelihood is it will be difficult [for him to play again this season], I think, but with Joe you'd never rule him out.

“I think he's so motivated to try and come back, but a bit of discomfort in his knee before the [Ipswich] game, so he sought a specialist opinion. That opinion was nothing serious, but he needed a period of rest.

“He's now in Brazil, so we'll wait and see if we can get him back before the end of the season, but the likelihood is probably not.

“I wouldn't say it's a new injury, but it's related to the knee that he had recently, so it just wasn't feeling 100%.”

Major blow for Newcastle United in Champions League challenge

Joelinton’s absence comes as a big blow for Newcastle as they look to qualify for the Champions League. The Magpies currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, two points inside the Champions League places with three games left to play.

On Sunday (12pm kick-off) they face Chelsea, who sit fifth in the table, level on points with Newcastle. Only Newcastle’s superior goals scored stat has them positioned above The Blues heading into the weekend.

But being without Joelinton will be a big blow for The Magpies. The Brazilian scored for Newcastle in a 4-1 win over Chelsea at St James’ Park last season.

And this season he has played a major role despite some niggling injury issues. His performance against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final was universally lauded and cited as a big reason why Newcastle were able to end their 70-year domestic trophy drought.

And his performances against Liverpool in general appear to have made a lasting impact.

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai names Joelinton as toughest Premier League opponent

Joelinton’s presence in Newcastle’s midfield clearly strikes some fear into opposition sides, with newly-crowned Premier League winner Dominik Szoboszlai labelling the Brazilian as a ‘beast’.

When asked who the toughest opponent he’d faced was, the Liverpool midfielder told Sky Sports: “In the Premier League? Joelinton, he's just [a] beast.”

Dominik Szoboszlai targeted by Newcastle United before Liverpool move

Szoboszlai was on Newcastle’s radar as a transfer target back in 2023 before he joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig for around £60million.

The Magpies ultimately stepped away from any potential deal and ended up reinforcing their midfield with the more defensive Sandro Tonali that summer instead.

Two years ago, Szoboszlai fuelled Newcastle transfer speculation after liking a social media post that confirmed the club had qualified for the 2023-24 Champions League. We wonder if he’d do the same if Newcastle qualify again this season?