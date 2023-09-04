Newcastle opened their Premier League campaign in the best way possible as they went top of the table with a 5-1 win against Aston Villa. But successive defeats against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton have left Eddie Howe’s side in an unfamiliar position.

The Magpies didn’t lose three consecutive league matches at all last season as it took them until March to reach the same loss tally that they already have less than a month into the current campaign.

In addition to their floundering start, Newcastle are also dealing with some injury concerns heading into the first international break. And with just under two weeks until their next competitive match, The Magpies will be hoping to have some players back available for the match against Brentford at St James’ Park.

Away from the first-team, Newcastle Under-21s defender Alex Murphy was forced to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland Under-21s team after picking up an injury.

Here is Newcastle’s current injury list...

Sven Botman - ankle

Botman has been a mainstay in the Newcastle side over the past year and his absence was certainly felt at Brighton as Evan Ferguson put the hosts 3-0 up before Callum Wilson’s late consolation.

An ankle injury picked up against Liverpool ruled the Dutchman out of the trip to the Amex Stadium after a late fitness call was made.

Expected return: 16/09 - Brentford (H)

Fabian Schar - knock

Another centre-back, Fabian Schar, is a potential injury concern after he appeared to be struggling in the closing stages of the defeat at Brighton.

Schar is set to join up with the Switzerland squad this week for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Kosovo and Andorra. His involvement, or lack of it, could be an indicator regarding his fitness for the return to Premier League football later this month.

Expected return: 16/09 - Brentford (H)

Javier Manquillo - groin

Javier Manquillo has been out for over a month with a groin injury but has recently returned to training. He didn’t make the trip to Brighton and the signing of Tino Livramento from Southampton has seen the Spaniard fall down the pecking order.

He should be available for selection in Newcastle’s next match though he may not make the bench for tactical reasons rather than fitness.

Expected return: 16/09 - Brentford (H)

Joe Willock - Achilles/hamstring

Joe Willock has been out of action for Newcastle since May. After suffering a set-back with his hamstring injury, Willock was initially ruled out until after the international break by Howe.

But the midfielder has now suffered a separate Achilles injury that is set to rule him out for another six weeks. By the time Willock is expected to be back available, he will have missed five months of competitive football.

Expected return: 21/10 - Crystal Palace (H)

Emil Krafth - ACL

Emil Krafth has missed over a year of football following a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury picked up at Tranmere Rovers last August.

The Swedish defender is still yet to return to full training but is closing in on a return. Given the period of time Krafth has spent on the sidelines, it could still be a while before we see him back in the first-team picture.