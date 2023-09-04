The 19-year-old winger joined Newcastle from Odense back in June to become the club’s first summer signing before being loaned out to Dutch champions Feyenoord. Minteh came off the bench to score a well taken fifth goal for Feyenoord in their 5-1 win over Utrecht on Sunday afternoon.

The Gambian broke the offside trap, rounded the goalkeeper and teased the backtracking defender before finding the net. It was the teenager’s first competitive goal for the club after scoring a penalty in a friendly match against Zwolle in July.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle paid around £7million to Odense for Minteh, who will join up with the club following the end of his loan spell at Feyenoord next summer.

Another player spending the 2023-24 campaign in the Netherlands is Garang Kuol. The Australian teenager joined Volendam on loan from United and made his first start for the club over the weekend in a 2-0 defeat to Twente.

Kuol spent last season on loan at Hearts but struggled to make an impact with one goal in eight Scottish Premiership appearances.

On the subject of loans, Newcastle are still set to confirm another temporary exit from the club following Friday’s English transfer deadline. Isaac Hayden saw loan moves to Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday fall through before Belgian side Standard Liege offered the midfielder a lifeline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad