Newcastle United summer signing makes impact as ‘done deal’ to be confirmed after double snub
Newcastle United summer signing Yankuba Minteh has scored the first competitive goal of his loan spell at Feyenoord.
The 19-year-old winger joined Newcastle from Odense back in June to become the club’s first summer signing before being loaned out to Dutch champions Feyenoord. Minteh came off the bench to score a well taken fifth goal for Feyenoord in their 5-1 win over Utrecht on Sunday afternoon.
The Gambian broke the offside trap, rounded the goalkeeper and teased the backtracking defender before finding the net. It was the teenager’s first competitive goal for the club after scoring a penalty in a friendly match against Zwolle in July.
Newcastle paid around £7million to Odense for Minteh, who will join up with the club following the end of his loan spell at Feyenoord next summer.
Another player spending the 2023-24 campaign in the Netherlands is Garang Kuol. The Australian teenager joined Volendam on loan from United and made his first start for the club over the weekend in a 2-0 defeat to Twente.
Kuol spent last season on loan at Hearts but struggled to make an impact with one goal in eight Scottish Premiership appearances.
On the subject of loans, Newcastle are still set to confirm another temporary exit from the club following Friday’s English transfer deadline. Isaac Hayden saw loan moves to Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday fall through before Belgian side Standard Liege offered the midfielder a lifeline.
Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed Hayden’s loan move to Standard Liege is a ‘done deal’ with no option to buy the player. The 28-year-old still has three years left on his current deal at Newcastle.