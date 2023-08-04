Harrison Ashby is set to join Swansea City on loan ahead of the new Championship season. The 21-year-old has trained at the Welsh club this week and must be registered by noon on Friday in order to be eligible for the Swans’ Championship opener against Birmingham City.

The former West Ham United right-back has featured for The Magpies in pre-season and scored the winner in a 2-1 victory against Rangers at Ibrox last month. Now, head coach Howe has confirmed the player will complete a loan move to Swansea with the player having already passed a medical.

“Harrison will go on loan to Swansea,” Howe told The Gazette. “I think it’s crucial for his development that he plays games.

“Certainly I think he’s done well in pre-season but games are the next thing he needs because he’s never really had that in his career, a regular run of games, so fingers crossed he can get that at Swansea.”

Swans boss Michael Duff confirmed Ashby was ‘in the door’ at the club, it was just a case of him being registered in time for Saturday’s league opener.

Howe also confirmed that young forward Garang Kuol would also be heading out on loan. The 18-year-old hasn’t trained with the Newcastle first-team since returning from a loan spell at Heart of Midlothian last season.

He is expected to join Dutch side FC Volendam following a meeting with Howe on Thursday.