Newcastle United face late fitness call & injury return as duo ruled out ahead of Aston Villa
Newcastle United have a number of fitness concerns heading into this weekend’s Sela Cup matches at St James’ Park.
Newcastle will host Fiorentina on Saturday (3:30pm kick-off) and Villarreal on Sunday (4pm kick-off) with head coach Eddie Howe set to field two different line-ups over the two matches ahead of the new Premier League season.
Defender Fabian Schar has not been seen in training this week after picking up a hamstring injury against Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series last month. Joe Willock and Emil Krafth haven’t featured in pre-season so far and are expected to remain out while Sean Longstaff is closing in on a return after missing the three matches in the United States.
Speaking ahead of the Sela Cup, Howe admitted: “We don’t have a totally fit squad. Fabian Schar we’re going to make a late decision on whether he’s involved in the games at the weekend.
“He’s certainly very close so that’s a positive thing.
“Joe Willock won’t be involved in either game, he’s still working his way back to full fitness. Emil Krafth won’t be involved and I think that’s where we are.
“We hope [Longstaff] will be involved.”
Newcastle are unbeaten so far this pre-season with wins over Gateshead, Rangers and Brighton and draws against Aston Villa and Chelsea. Howe’s side will be hoping to keep that unbeaten record intact and take momentum into the new season ahead of their Premier League opener against Villa at St James’ Park on Saturday, August 12 (5:30pm kick-off).