Newcastle will host Fiorentina on Saturday (3:30pm kick-off) and Villarreal on Sunday (4pm kick-off) with head coach Eddie Howe set to field two different line-ups over the two matches ahead of the new Premier League season.

Defender Fabian Schar has not been seen in training this week after picking up a hamstring injury against Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series last month. Joe Willock and Emil Krafth haven’t featured in pre-season so far and are expected to remain out while Sean Longstaff is closing in on a return after missing the three matches in the United States.

Speaking ahead of the Sela Cup, Howe admitted: “We don’t have a totally fit squad. Fabian Schar we’re going to make a late decision on whether he’s involved in the games at the weekend.

“He’s certainly very close so that’s a positive thing.

“Joe Willock won’t be involved in either game, he’s still working his way back to full fitness. Emil Krafth won’t be involved and I think that’s where we are.

“We hope [Longstaff] will be involved.”