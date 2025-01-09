Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United face Bromley in the FA Cup on Sunday with Eddie Howe likely to name a rotated team.

The Magpies have been in brilliant form in recent times having won seven matches in a row in all competitions. Their latest win came at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night as Newcastle put themselves in a strong position ahead of the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against the Gunners next month.

However, ahead of that game, attention now turns to a new cup competition - one Newcastle do not have a brilliant recent record in. A first FA Cup match at St James’ Park since 2022 awaits Newcastle this weekend against League Two Bromley.

Andy Woodman’s side will be keen to cause an upset, especially against a Magpies side that have a few injury issues to contend with:

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles has been sidelined since March after picking up an ACL injury. He remains the club’s captain and a very important figure within the squad, despite his injury. Lascelles is slowly returning to fitness but remains a few weeks away from being available for selection. Estimated return date = Nottingham Forest (h) - 23/02/25

Sven Botman - groin injury

Botman completed 90 minutes against Arsenal in midweek, just days after he played almost the full match against Spurs following his return from an ACL injury. Howe admitted post-match that the Dutchman had a slight groin issue after Tuesday’s match.

It’s likely that he would have been rested against Bromley anyway, with this issue probably solidifying those plans in Howe’s mind. Estimated return date = Wolves (h) - 15/01/25

Emil Krafth - broken collarbone

Krafth broke his collarbone in November and has been out of action ever since. He has returned to light training and could be available for selection in the not too distant future, although it’s likely he will have to build up his training and contact levels before he can return to first-team action. Estimated return date = AFC Bournemouth (h) - 18/01/25

Callum Wilson - hamstring injury

Wilson has suffered a fresh setback and will be out of action for the next couple of months. Wilson is likely to miss all of January with a return in February/March most likely for the striker. Estimated return date = Manchester City (a) - 15/02/25

Nick Pope - knee injury

Pope suffered a knee injury during their defeat to Brentford last month and has not been seen in action since. Howe has admitted that Pope’s injury is a ‘difficult’ one to put a timescale on. Howe said: “He’s doing okay.

“He was given a time frame initially where he got to rest and a couple of injections and his knee was feeling better. Quite when he’ll be fit is still a difficult one.” Estimated return date = AFC Bournemouth (h) - 18/01/25

Alexander Isak - hamstring injury

Howe admitted that he used Isak slightly more than he would have liked on Tuesday night, but that paid dividends as he set up Anthony Gordon’s second goal. Like Botman, Isak would likely have been rested anyway on Sunday with Will Osula potentially given a chance to impress from the off. Estimated return date = Wolves (h) - 15/01/25