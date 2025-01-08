Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A move for James Trafford has already got the seal of approval from one Newcastle United player.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speculation over Martin Dubravka’s future at Newcastle United continues to grow amid reports he is very close to agreeing a move to join Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab. The Slovakian has been in brilliant form for the Magpies in recent weeks, keeping five clean sheets and conceding just twice as Eddie Howe’s side registered seven straight wins in all competitions with victory over Arsenal on Tuesday night.

However, the club must prepare for the possibility of losing Dubravka this month and Trafford seems to be the most likely option for a new goalkeeper. The Burnley man was linked with a move to St James’ Park last summer and whilst the Magpies came close to striking a deal with the Clarets, he ultimately remained at Turf Moor.

After losing his place in the first-team towards the end of last season, the 22-year-old has been reinstated as first-choice goalkeeper by Scott Parker this season, with the former Magpies man rewarded for his faith. In 25 appearances in the Championship this season, Trafford has kept 16 clean sheets, conceding just nine goals in the other nine games where he did not register a shutout.

This form led Trafford to being handed a senior England call-up by Lee Carsley during his brief time as interim manager of the Three Lions. Carsley worked closely with Trafford during their respective times in the Under-21’s set up, with Trafford playing a major part in helping the Under-21’s lift the European Championship in 2023.

That summer saw Anthony Gordon named as Player of the Tournament whilst Trafford did not concede a single goal in the tournament and even saved a penalty in the final against Spain to preserve his side’s slender advantage. Speaking after that match, Gordon was full of praise for his teammate: “I fully trust him to save anything at this point,” Gordon said.

“He’s been outstanding all tournament. He possibly could have won player of the tournament being a goalkeeper, which is incredible. Didn’t concede a goal all tournament.”

A reunion between Gordon and Trafford could be on the cards on Tyneside this month, but Newcastle’s battle to ensure they do not breach the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules mean that any move would likely have to be a loan with an obligation to buy, or be funded by a player sale.

The money they may receive from selling Dubravka could contribute towards a fee for Trafford, but it’s likely another player may have to leave in order to fully balance out the finances. Moreover, Burnley’s charge towards the summit of the Championship and dreams of returning to the Premier League mean it is extremely likely that they will put up stiff resistance to any approaches for his signature.

Nick Pope, meanwhile, is closing in on a return to action and could be available for the Magpies when they face Wolves in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.