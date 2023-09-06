Watch more videos on Shots!

Botman picked up an ankle injury in the 2-1 defeat against Liverpool last month while Willock hasn’t featured for Newcastle since picking up a hamstring injury in the 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in May.

Magpies head coach is hoping to have Botman back available for the next Premier League match against Brentford at St James’ Park on September 16 (5:30pm kick-off) while Willock is facing more time on the sidelines following an injury set-back.

When asked if Botman would be fit to feature against Brentford, Howe said: “This is an unknown, to be honest. There was hope he might be fit for this [Brighton] game, but then he didn’t feel too good [on Friday], so he was ruled out.

“We will see how quickly he improves.”

Following the 3-1 defeat at Brighton last time out, Howe provided a worrying injury update regarding Willock.

“Joe’s had a bit of a setback with an Achilles injury,” revealed the United boss. It’s not related to his hamstring problem so I think he’ll be missing for around six weeks.”

During the international break, Botman took to Instagram with a post of the Newcastle training ground along with the caption ‘back soon’.

The following day, Willock recorded the Dutch defender working on an exercise bike with the caption: “Grindingggg @SvenBotman.”