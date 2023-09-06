Watch more videos on Shots!

Anthony Gordon has already been shown three yellow cards in Newcastle’s opening four matches. The 2-1 defeat against Liverpool in which he scored in is the only match in which the 22-year-old has avoided a caution so far.

As a result, if Gordon picks up two more bookings before The Magpies’ 20th game of the Premier League season - which is currently away to Liverpool on December 30 - he will face a one match suspension.

No Premier League player currently has more than three bookings so far this season.

Gordon has enjoyed a generally positive start to the campaign for Newcastle following impressive displays against both Aston Villa and Liverpool. But Newcastle will be looking to bounce back from three consecutive defeats following the international break.

Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton in January 2023 in a deal worth up to £45million. He has scored twice in 20 appearances for the club since his arrival.

In addition to Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali have both been shown two yellow cards in their opening four matches this season with a further three bookings by Boxing Day leading to a one-match suspension.

Newcastle’s most booked player last season was Joelinton with 12 cautions which saw him suspended for a total of three matches of the course of the 2022-23 campaign.