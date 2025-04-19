Newcastle United early team news v Aston Villa as three to miss Villa Park clash

Jason Tindall and Unai Emery | Getty Images

Newcastle United and Aston Villa meet in a huge match at Villa Park today with both teams striving for Champions League qualification.

Newcastle United know that a win at Villa Park tonight will see them end the day eight points clear of their opponents and within a single point of Arsenal in second place. Having won six games in succession, the Magpies, under the guidance of Jason Tindall, will head to the Midlands with confidence that they can get a result against Unai Emery’s side.

Villa, however, will also feel confident that they can close the gap to one of their main European rivals and will want to respond from their agonising Champions League exit against PSG on Wednesday night. That match may have a galvanising effect on Emery’s men as they look to ensure they get themselves back into the Champions League next season.

Villa have very few injury concerns to deal with tonight, with Emery potentially set to rotate his team from midweek. The Magpies, meanwhile, do have a number of injury concerns to deal with and will certainly be without three players for their trip to Villa Park.

Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Aston Villa:

Aston Villa injury news v Newcastle United

Unai Emery has revealed that he has a full complement of players to pick from this evening, with Leon Bailey having returned from injury for their clash against PSG in midweek. The Villains were able to leave Tuesday night’s game without picking up any more injuries.

“We are going to train this afternoon and to test the players, to see how they are for tomorrow,” Emery said ahead of the clash with Newcastle United. “It is good news that in the last matches we recovered a lot of players.

“At the beginning every player is available, unless someone is feeling something or is more tired than normal. Tomorrow’s match is our objective and the level they have is similar to the PSG team.”

Newcastle United injury news v Aston Villa

Lewis Hall - out

Hall will not feature again this season after undergoing surgery on a foot injury. The former Chelsea man had been in fine form before that injury blow and will be keen to impress when he returns during pre-season training.

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles faces a race against time to be fit before the end of the season. An ACL injury has kept him sidelined for over a year. He will not feature against Aston Villa this evening.

Sven Botman - out

Tindall revealed that Botman could be in contention to face Ipswich Town next weekend, but that the trip to Villa Park will come too soon for the defender: “He's ahead of schedule. He's on the grass now. He's joining in some parts of training. So maybe next weekend [against Ipswich Town], possibly, he could be involved or could be there for selection.

“But again, that will be assessed over the coming days. But we're certainly really, really pleased with his progress.” Botman hasn’t featured since early-February.