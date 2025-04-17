Antonio Cordero is expected to become a Newcastle United player this summer | Getty Images

Newcastle United’s expected first summer signing has made headlines in Spain - but not all for good reasons.

Newcastle United have reached an agreement to sign Malaga winger Antonio Cordero, having been linked with a move for him for a number of months. Reports of their interest in Cordero emerged earlier this year as he entered the final few months of his contract at the Spanish club.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano even reported interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid in the winger, however, it is Newcastle that have secured his signature. Romano wrote on X: ‘Newcastle have completed deal to sign Spanish 18 year old talent Antonio Cordero from Malaga, here we go! Announcement set to take place for Cordero to join #NUFC project. Barça and Real Madrid were both keen on signing Cordero; he picked Newcastle.’

Cordero is expected to join Newcastle United this summer but, like Yankuba Minteh before him, is likely to depart on a loan away from the club as a chance to develop whilst still playing senior football. Cordero appears to be an exciting signing for the Magpies - but reports of his move to Tyneside have not been well received in Spain.

Spanish media react to Antonio Cordero’s Newcastle United transfer

Cordero’s decision to join Newcastle United, over the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, have been attributed to ‘petrodollars’ by En Cancha . The report states that ‘perodollaers’ and Cordero’s move to Newcastle United ‘refers to the current phenomenon in international football where a multimillionaire sheikh from the Middle East arrives at any team, invests a huge amount of money, and signs whoever he wants.’

Of course, in reality, the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules have hampered Newcastle United’s ability to spend. PSR, therefore, has put a tighter focus on clubs like Newcastle’s transfer policy and increased their need to sign young players, like Cordero, that they can pick up on the cheap and either develop into a first-team player or sell for huge profit in the future.

What Jason Tindall and Paul Mitchell have said

Asked about the signing of Cordero earlier this week, Tindall said: “I know the club is scouring Europe to try and find some of the best talent that's out there and I'm sure as soon as we have any more updates or news on that then you guys will be the first to hear about it.”

Paul Mitchell, meanwhile, is about to oversee his first summer transfer window as the club’s sporting director. Despite being in the role for less than a year, Mitchell has already helped the Magpies secure the signature of young Georgian striker Vakhtang Salia, with Cordero’s signing another step in his vision for the club, one he describes as ‘essential’.

“Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future,” Mitchell said earlier this year, “particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.

“We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future.”