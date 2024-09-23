Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe’s pre-match press conference has been cancelled ahead of the planned Carabao Cup trip to AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

The third-round match at Plough Lane is now set to follow suit and be postponed until a later date due to flooding around the ground which has deemed the pitch unplayable. Howe was due to speak to the media on Monday morning before a decision was made to cancel the press conference.

It means Newcastle and Wimbledon will both be in the hat for the last-16 draw which will take place on Wednesday evening after Liverpool face West Ham United.

Wimbledon’s next two League Two matches also take place at home but could also now be in doubt due to serious issues in and around the match. Footage surfacing on social media showed flooding in and around the ground and a ‘sinkhole’ on the pitch - which has officially been deemed unplayable as things stand.

An official announcement and further updates will follow in due course with Newcastle anticipating the match to be postponed. When and where the fixture will be played is unclear as things stand but the match must be decided before the fourth round ties start on the week commencing October 28.

Newcastle reached the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup last season and the final the season before.